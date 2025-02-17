National Apprenticeship Week: McDonald's continued support of career development has seen more than 21,000 apprentices in the UK and Ireland

For almost two decades McDonald’s has been offering award-winning apprenticeships, with over 20 different programmes offered to the brand’s employees across the UK and Ireland.

Available for restaurants in local communities across the country, apprenticeships combine workplace training with studying. It’s a great option for those looking to earn while they learn, and with a dedicated mentor assigned at the beginning of their journey, apprentices are fully supported throughout the programme.

James Thorne, Chief People Officer at McDonald’s UK & Ireland, said: “At McDonald’s, we’re incredibly proud of our award-winning apprenticeship scheme. It opens doors for our people, fuels personal growth, and builds lasting careers. Alongside our Franchisees, we offer a wide range of apprenticeship programmes, including a unique opportunity for our managers to gain a degree while working. It’s a fantastic ‘earn while you learn’ alternative to traditional education paths. Seeing the positive impact on personal and career development for people across our business is truly inspiring. If you’re considering an apprenticeship, McDonald’s is the place to be.”

Irina Balan completed the Hospitality Supervisor Level 3 apprenticeship while working at the Hillsborough restaurant. The 34-year-old learned valuable skills in customer service, teamwork and problem-solving during her studies. The support of her Manager and Mentor, Lara, was instrumental in her success. With boosted confidence, Irina is now taking on new responsibilities such as training new team members.

Irina Balan from the Hillsborough McDonald’s restaurant in Sheffield, said: "Working at McDonald's has given me options I just didn't have before, and I'm already using my new skills developed in my role. My family, friends and teammates are really behind me and my long-term goal is to become Assistant Manager at the Hillsborough restaurant."

Lara Cooper, McDonald’s Operations Consultant, said: “People are at the heart of the business and it is vital that everyone in my team feels encouraged and supported to follow their ambitions. Being able to offer Irina the flexibility to complete his studies and the apprenticeship is fantastic, we are all very proud of what they have achieved.

“I hope to see more people like Irina not just work in our restaurants but take advantage of the learning and development programmes McDonald’s has on offer. We're committed to providing our employees with the support they need to succeed."

In addition to this McDonald’s offer a School Leaver Degree Apprenticeship which is currently open for internal and external applications. Those selected will gain invaluable skills learnt on-the-job in this 5-year fast-track to management programme. Graduates of the programme will achieve a Level 3 Hospitality Supervisor and Level 6 Chartered Management Degree Apprenticeship. Suitable candidates are placed in local restaurants and the programme is available in England.

For those interested in applying, please visit McDonald’s Careers Page: School Leaver Degree Apprenticeship - England | McDonald's (mchire.com)

To join McDonald’s for the opportunity to complete an apprenticeship visit https://people.mcdonalds.co.uk/