M&S Meadowhall welcomes new brand Nobody's Child

M&S welcomes new clothing brand

M&S Meadowhall is delighted to announce the arrival of eco-conscious fashion brand, Nobody’s Child, to its clothing department. This follows the success of a 12-month online trial.

The new brand aims to revolutionise women's fashion at M&S (pictured above)

The beautiful, yet affordable Nobody’s Child designs are perfect for fashion-conscious shoppers looking for style with substance. The new roll-out to stores provides customers with on-trend pieces to inspire their wardrobes.

Nobody’s Child prides itself in making sustainable and affordable clothing. Every piece in the collection uses fabrics that have been manufactured responsibly. This includes the recycling and repurposing of materials used. The partnership with the eco-conscious brand comes after M&S pledged to be fully net zero by 2040.

Craig Baldock, South Yorkshire Regional Manager at M&S, says: “Here at M&S Meadowhall, we pride ourselves on providing our customers with the latest trends and hottest products from our clothing department.

We love that Nobody’s Child delivers on-trend yet eco-conscious clothing and are extremely excited to provide the shoppers of Meadowhall with new designs by expanding our product offering in this area.”