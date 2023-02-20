Morrisons shoppers have been warned of a new strict rule when shopping for the bargain 75p Easter Eggs

Morrisons is selling bargain half-price easter eggs but shoppers have been warned there is a catch when they add them to their basket. Morrisons is selling a range of Cadbury and Nestle Easter eggs for just 75p a pop, but to stop people hogging the treats Morrisons has introduced a new rule.

Until February 21, Morrisons shoppers can buy a range of branded easter eggs including Smarties, Maltesers, Cadbury Mini Eggs, and Aero for just 75p. But Morrisons has introduced a 20-egg rule to stop people buying in bulk.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The eggs weighing between 96g and 128g are available in stores and online. The deal has proven popular with chocolate lovers who have taken to social media to share their delight at the bargain price.

Most Popular

Sharing the deal in the "Feed your Family on a Budget" Facebook group, one woman said: "Finally, Easter eggs at the price they should be."

One Facebook user said: "That’s our Easter sorted", while a second added "perfect size for the kids."

A third said: "Just bought all mine, had to leave them in the car boot though because I’m on a diet [laughing emojis].”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Morrisons shoppers have been warned of a new strict rule when shopping for the bargain 75p Easter Eggs

Morrisons 75p Easter Eggs - full list

The Morrisons website states that the following eggs are included in the deal

Cadbury Mini Eggs Chocolate Easter Egg 97g

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cadbury Milk Buttons Chocolate Easter Egg 98g

Cadbury White Buttons Chocolate Easter Egg 98g

Malteser Medium Easter Egg 127G

Cadbury Freddo Faces Chocolate Easter Egg 96g

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Smarties Milk Chocolate Medium Easter Egg 119g

Rolo Milk Chocolate & Caramel Medium Easter Egg 128g