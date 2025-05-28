More than half of campers say the sounds of the outdoors help them get a better night’s sleep than if they were in their own bed.

A poll of 1,000 people who often go camping revealed 56 per cent of those who find their kip improves when sleeping outside, put it down to the calming noises of nature.

Raindrops, flowing rivers, and wind blowing through trees were voted the top sounds that aid an enjoyable al fresco bedtime.

With tent fabric flapping, insects chirping, and sleeping bags rustling also making the list.

The study also found that when at home, anxiety over work and finances, and thinking about the things they need to do the next day all contribute to a bad night’s sleep.

Whereas 49 per cent say snoozing under the stars helps them decrease their overall stress levels.

The study was commissioned by The Camping & Caravanning Club, which teamed up with its club president, wildlife cameraman and presenter, Hamza Yassin, to launch a bespoke audio track featuring some of the most relaxing sounds from the incredible outdoors.

Released just in time for National Camping and Caravanning Week, the track is available to listen to on The Camping and Caravanning Club website.

Hamza said: “The benefits of spending time in nature are widely reported, but it is fascinating to hear how this can have such a positive impact on sleep quality for so many people.

“Whether it’s the sound of the wind blowing through the trees, the chirping of crickets, or the soft patter of raindrops on the side of a tent, immersing yourself in the incredible outdoors and all it has to offer can provide the ultimate soundtrack for a peaceful night’s sleep.

“Our new track has captured some of the most relaxing sounds from nature to help inspire and encourage people not just to get outdoors more, but to really tune into the world around us.

“Camping is a great way to experience this, as it puts you right on nature’s doorstep, helping you to enjoy the calming benefits of the natural environment and fully switch off.”

The study also found one in five claim they switch off instantly when arriving at a campsite, while six in 10 (59 per cent) feel fully relaxed within just an hour of pitching up.

A further 71 per cent enjoy the mood-boosting effects of being closer to nature, with 69 per cent citing fresh air as their favourite thing about dozing in the wild.

Time away from technology, experiencing new adventures, and the opportunity to stargaze also contribute to the wonder of getting some shuteye outdoors.

Out of those who enjoy sleeping outdoors, 43 per cent praised the healing properties of switching off from daily life and 42 per cent relished the escape from their routine.

This may be why more people rest for longer in nature than at home in their own bed, with nine per cent of campers snoozing for over eight hours, compared to six per cent when in their ‘natural’ habitat.

It comes as no surprise, then, that over half (56 per cent) would recommend outdoor sleeping for those who struggle to nod off at night.

This links to the belief held by a third (34 per cent) about there being immediate, short-term health boosts to be gained from connecting with the natural world.

And even if not seeing instant results, 45 per cent still believe in the long-term health benefits of being outdoors overnight, according to the research commissioned via OnePoll.com.

Commenting on the importance of a good night’s rest, Heather Darwall-Smith, psychotherapist specialising in sleep and author of How to Be Awake (So You Can Sleep Through the Night), says: “Camping’s like hitting the reset button on your sleep.

“Spending time outside – soaking up sunlight, moving your body and tuning into nature’s soundtrack, gets your sleep systems working how they’re supposed to.”

A bespoke audio track featuring some of the most relaxing sounds from the incredible outdoors has been released | Katielee Arrowsmith/PinPep

Top 10 nature sounds that help campers get a good night’s sleep:

Raindrops Flowing rivers Wind blowing through trees Bird calls Rustling leaves Insects chirping Tent fabric flapping Zipping tents Sleeping bags rustling Thunder