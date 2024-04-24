Millions of clueless Brits believe certain drinks are of UK origin

A poll of 2,000 adults found 64 per cent were unaware tea typically comes from China – with 10 per cent believing the UK is its birthplace.

Similarly, 71 per cent aren't aware of coffee's origins and 25 per cent don't know Champagne comes from France.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

More than a quarter (26 per cent) don’t know which country invented Coca-Cola and 29 per cent have no idea where sangria was created.

The study was commissioned by Estrella Galicia, a Spanish beer brewed in Spain rather than the UK, to launch the brewery's ‘beer manifesto’.

It found one in 10 don't know where their beer comes from. But this might be due to unclear labelling - as 16 per cent don’t think food and drink manufacturers label the places of origin clearly enough on their products, while 61 per cent suspect some food and drink manufacturers intentionally lead consumers to think their products are made in a different country to the one they’re actually produced in.

The findings follow data which shows only three of the UK's top 15 most popular 'world beers' are brewed in their country of origin - with the rest brewed in the UK.

A sip of culture

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aitor Artaza, spokesperson for fourth-generation family-owned brewery, said: “We’re proud to say our beer is Spanish – not Span-ish. The place food and drink comes from is important – if a consumer seeks ‘authentic produce’ they expect it to be just that, but unfortunately this isn’t always the case.

“Within our industry specifically, products can appear to be brewed and bottled abroad when actually they’re made in the UK. So to be sure you’re getting what you expect, whether that’s beer or other produce, always check the label.”

The study also found 40 per cent ‘rarely’ or ‘never’ check the country of origin when shopping for food and drink.

This is despite 61 per cent claiming to prefer authentic produce, according to the survey, carried out through OnePoll. But this could be because they assume a product to be from a particular place based on the appearance of its packaging.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is already a legal requirement to clearly state on the label where a product is made, something that 74 per cent of respondents agreed with.

Aitor Artaza, spokesperson for Estrella Galicia International, which has made beer in Spain's Galician region since 1906, added: “Understanding the origin of our food and drink is not just about curiosity, it's about empowerment.