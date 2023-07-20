Tributes have been paid to Great Britain ice hockey player Mike Hammond who died following a car crash in Canada at the age of 33. Hammond first made his international debut in 2018 where he helped the team win gold at a world championship in Hungary.

Hammond, who played for Nottingham Panthers last season, died in the collision in Shawnigan on Wednesday night (July 19), Nottingham Panthers announced. The Brighton-born forward signed for Panthers last summer from the German side, Hannover Scorpions.

In a statement , Nottingham Panthers said: "The Panthers would like to send our thoughts to Mike’s family and friends at this very difficult time. Our thoughts too are with all his former team-mates and everyone at the club is thinking of Hammy and his family right now. Rest in peace Mike - you will never be forgotten."

Also paying tribute to him is Ice Hockey UK , who said Hammond scored five points at this year’s World Championship Division 1 Group in Nottingham, helping Great Britain win promotion back to the top level.

A statement from the sport’s governing body said: "Great Britain ice hockey are devastated to announce that forward Mike Hammond has passed away. Our thoughts and condolences are with Mike’s family, friends and team-mates at this very difficult time."

Hammond also played for Coventry Blaze, Manchester Storm, and Braehead Clan, as well as stints in Germany, Denmark and Canada.

Motorpoint Arena , the home ground for Nottingham Panthers also paid tribute to him . It said: “As the home of the Nottingham Panthers, we are saddened to hear of the report that Mike Hammond, who played for the Panthers last season, has passed away.