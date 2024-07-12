McQueens Dairies: It’s Coming Home (Early) for England’s Euro 2024 Final!

McQueens Dairies, a fast growing, family-run milk delivery business established in 1995, has shown its commitment to both its employees and community spirit by giving their drivers the option to deliver their milk rounds a day early, so they can enjoy watching England in the Euros final with friends and family.

In a joyful celebration of national pride, McQueens Dairies is thrilled to announce our special initiative, "It’s Coming Home (Early!)" giving our dedicated milk delivery drivers the option to complete their milk rounds to our customers' homes a day early. This allows them the chance to cheer on England in the finals this Sunday with friends and family. Under this one-off change, some of our milk rounds will be rescheduled to ensure that our drivers can join millions of fans across the country in supporting our national team. Depending on your milkman or milkwoman, some customers may receive their home delivery on Sunday morning rather than Monday morning—a day earlier—meaning it really is Coming Home, Early! This one-time change demonstrates our unwavering commitment to our employees and our community as we unite for this historic event. “After Thursday’s game against Netherlands, we were inundated with holiday requests from our drivers eager to support England,” said Calum McQueen, Director of McQueens Dairies. “Instead of requiring them to take a holiday, we’ve allowed them to swap their milk rounds, ensuring our drivers can be part of the national celebrations whilst maintaining our high standards for customers.” Rest assured, that no businesses or nurseries will be affected by this adjustment. We remain committed to delivering the same high-quality service you've come to expect from McQueens Dairies, ensuring that everyone receives their deliveries on time, without any disruption. All residential customers affected by these changes will be notified by email. Join us in celebrating and supporting England as It’s Coming Home! Let’s cheer together for our team and make this a memorable event for all.