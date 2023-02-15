McDonald’s has blamed rising energy and food costs for the increase in price of hugely popular menu items such as the Mayo Chicken.

McDonald’s has announced it has hiked the prices of five menu items that come into effect from today. The fast food corporation has blamed the cost of living crisis for the decision.

The chain has been hit by rising energy and food costs across all of its more than 1,200 restaurants in the UK. It comes after McDonald’s raised prices in July with its classic cheeseburger going up for the first time in 14 years.

A McDonald’s spokesperson told National World Publications: “We are committed to offering great tasting food at affordable prices. However, like many businesses, the impact of the increase in food and energy costs continues to affect our company and our franchisees.

“We carefully review and adjust pricing to offer great value and quality. At the same time, we continue to work hard on how we can provide our customers value where it matters most, with personalised offers and rewards through the MyMcDonald’s Rewards scheme.

“As part of this work, today we are also launching a pilot in the South East of England, trialling a new Saver Meal to understand if this could be an additional way to offer value to our customers.”

However, the price hikes might not affect all branches- as many McDonald’s are franchise restaurants. Bosses can only recommend to them how to price their products and are unable to order them to introduce the increases.

The following are the official McDonald’s menu favourites that have seen a price hike, including its new price and how much the cost has risen by.

Mayo Chicken: 99p to £1.19 (up by 20%)

Bacon Mayo Chicken: £1.59 to £1.79 (up by 12.6%)

Bacon Double Cheeseburger: £2.49 to £2.69 (up by 8%)

Triple Cheeseburger: £2.69 to £2.89 (up by 7.4%)

Medium Fizzy Drink: £1.39 to £1.49 (up by 7.1%)

