McDonald’s launches new Crispy McFillet burger - full list of where it's available

By Isabella Boneham
Wednesday, 30th March 2022, 1:24 pm
McDonald's UK new burger

McDonald’s has announced it will be launching a new chicken burger, the Crispy McFillet, in selected restaurants for a limited trial period.

The new upgraded chicken burger will be available in 50 UK restaurants from Wednesday 30 March, with the firm picking 41 across the Midlands and nine in Ireland.

Here’s what ingredients conjure up the new Crispy McFillet burger and what restaurants will be serving McDonald’s latest delicacy.

What is the Crispy McFillet burger like?

The new burger features a crispy coated chicken breast fillet, iceberg lettuce and black pepper mayonnaise with a hint of truffle in a sourdough-style sesame bun.

The fast food giant said the burger is “crispier and crunchier”.

It will cost £4.19 or £5.59 for an extra value meal (including fries and a drink).

The burger will only be available for a limited time but if all goes well during the trial period the Crispy McFillet could become a permanent item on the McDonald’s menu nationwide.

Full list of restaurants where you will be able to order the Crispy McFillet

Birmingham

  • Hangley Road

  • Halesowen, Bromsgrove Road

  • Cape Hill, Grove Lane

  • Stephenson Place, Exchange Buildings

  • Bristol Road

  • Kitts Green, Garretts Green Lane

  • Stechford Retail Park

  • Oldbury, Halesowen Street

  • Oldbury, Birchley Island

  • West Bromwich, Holyhead Road

  • West Bromwich, Duchess Parade

  • All Saints Way

  • Olton, Warwick Road

  • Yardley, Coventry Road

  • Bordesley Green, Belchers Lane

  • Birmingham, Small Heath

  • Northfield, Bristol Road South

  • Yardley Wood, School Road

  • Kings Norton, Parsons Hill

  • New Oscott, College Road

  • Birmingham, Chelmsley Wood

  • Birmingham Fort

  • Star City, Watson Road

  • Chester Road

  • Yenton, Chester Road

Coventry

  • Alvis Retail Park

  • Coventry Canley, Arlington Business Park

  • Cross Cheaping

  • West Orchards Shopping Centre

  • Gallagher Retail Park

  • Binley, Willenhall Lane

  • Coventry Walsgrave, Wigston Road

Other Midlands

  • Cannock Longford, Linkway Retail Park

  • Cannock Church Street

  • Cannock Hawks Green, Hemlock Park

  • Burntwood - Cannock Road, Milestown Way

  • Walsall, Park Street

  • Walsall Brescot, Broadwalk Retail Park

  • Reedswood Retail Park

  • Rushall, Daw End Lane

  • Littleton Centre, Wisemore

Ireland

  • Douglas Village, Co Cork

  • Mallow Road, Commons Road, Cork

  • Blackpool Shopping Centre, Cork

  • Musgrave Park, Ballyphehane

  • Unit 1 Riverside Mall, Middleton, Co Cork

  • Unit F1 Mahon Point Shopping Centre, Cork

  • Winthrop Street, Cork

  • Patrick Street, Cork

  • Ballincollig, Old Fort Road, Off Main Street, Co Cork

What has McDonald’s said about its new burger?

McDonald’s chief marketing officer for the UK and Ireland, Michelle Graham-Clare, said: “We know how much our customers love our iconic chicken menu items, so we’ve taken our time to get the Crispy McFillet packed with flavour, to really satisfy our customers.

“We really believe this newest addition to our menu is the tastiest chicken burger in the UK and Ireland and we cannot wait to hear what our customers in the Midlands think of it.”

