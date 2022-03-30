McDonald’s launches new Crispy McFillet burger - full list of where it's available
McDonald’s has announced it will be launching a new chicken burger, the Crispy McFillet, in selected restaurants for a limited trial period.
The new upgraded chicken burger will be available in 50 UK restaurants from Wednesday 30 March, with the firm picking 41 across the Midlands and nine in Ireland.
Here’s what ingredients conjure up the new Crispy McFillet burger and what restaurants will be serving McDonald’s latest delicacy.
What is the Crispy McFillet burger like?
The new burger features a crispy coated chicken breast fillet, iceberg lettuce and black pepper mayonnaise with a hint of truffle in a sourdough-style sesame bun.
The fast food giant said the burger is “crispier and crunchier”.
It will cost £4.19 or £5.59 for an extra value meal (including fries and a drink).
The burger will only be available for a limited time but if all goes well during the trial period the Crispy McFillet could become a permanent item on the McDonald’s menu nationwide.
Full list of restaurants where you will be able to order the Crispy McFillet
Birmingham
Hangley Road
Halesowen, Bromsgrove Road
Cape Hill, Grove Lane
Stephenson Place, Exchange Buildings
Bristol Road
Kitts Green, Garretts Green Lane
Stechford Retail Park
Oldbury, Halesowen Street
Oldbury, Birchley Island
West Bromwich, Holyhead Road
West Bromwich, Duchess Parade
All Saints Way
Olton, Warwick Road
Yardley, Coventry Road
Bordesley Green, Belchers Lane
Birmingham, Small Heath
Northfield, Bristol Road South
Yardley Wood, School Road
Kings Norton, Parsons Hill
New Oscott, College Road
Birmingham, Chelmsley Wood
Birmingham Fort
Star City, Watson Road
Chester Road
Yenton, Chester Road
Coventry
Alvis Retail Park
Coventry Canley, Arlington Business Park
Cross Cheaping
West Orchards Shopping Centre
Gallagher Retail Park
Binley, Willenhall Lane
Coventry Walsgrave, Wigston Road
Other Midlands
Cannock Longford, Linkway Retail Park
Cannock Church Street
Cannock Hawks Green, Hemlock Park
Burntwood - Cannock Road, Milestown Way
Walsall, Park Street
Walsall Brescot, Broadwalk Retail Park
Reedswood Retail Park
Rushall, Daw End Lane
Littleton Centre, Wisemore
Ireland
Douglas Village, Co Cork
Mallow Road, Commons Road, Cork
Blackpool Shopping Centre, Cork
Musgrave Park, Ballyphehane
Unit 1 Riverside Mall, Middleton, Co Cork
Unit F1 Mahon Point Shopping Centre, Cork
Winthrop Street, Cork
Patrick Street, Cork
Ballincollig, Old Fort Road, Off Main Street, Co Cork
What has McDonald’s said about its new burger?
McDonald’s chief marketing officer for the UK and Ireland, Michelle Graham-Clare, said: “We know how much our customers love our iconic chicken menu items, so we’ve taken our time to get the Crispy McFillet packed with flavour, to really satisfy our customers.
“We really believe this newest addition to our menu is the tastiest chicken burger in the UK and Ireland and we cannot wait to hear what our customers in the Midlands think of it.”