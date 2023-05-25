We’ve rounded up 20 eateries across the UK where kids eat free or for £1 during the May half term 2023 including Frankie & Benny’s, Tesco café and YO! Sushi.

The spring bank holiday and May half term is a time to spend some quality time together as a family and enjoy the warmer weather . However, with many of us feeling the pinch at the moment , a helping hand when it comes to treating your tot to a meal out is more than welcome.

Luckily, dozens of restaurants, pubs and cafés across the UK have some incredible offers on over the school holidays which allow kids to eat free or for just £1 over the May half term 2023. The deals include breakfast, lunch and dinner - with one restaurant offering a particularly good deal including pizza, a side dish, dessert and drink for free.

We’ve rounded up 20 eateries across the UK offering free or cheap deals on kid’s food for the May half term. Be sure to check your chosen site’s restaurant as some of them have different terms and conditions or vouchers to download.

Angus Steakhouse

Kids under 10 can eat free from the children’s menu when an adult orders a meal. This is deal is available every day from 12pm – 5pm. Visit the Angus Steakhouse website for more details.

ASDA café

Kids eat for £1 at ASDA cafés. Each child is entitled to a meal when they spend £1. Maximum of 1 meal from the kids menu per child, per day. For more details, visit the ASDA website .

Barbican Kitchen

Kids under 10 can enjoy a free small margherita pizza for every adult meal ordered from the hot counter. The offer is available 12pm -3pm and 5.30pm -7.30pm weekdays and all day at weekends. Visit the Barbican Kitchen website for more details.

Beefeater

Kids under 16 eat for free with every adult breakfast purchased. For more information visit the Beefeater website .

Bella Italia

Kids eat for £1 with the purchase of every adult main from 4pm -6pm on Monday -Thursday. More information is available on the Bella Italia website .

Bill’s

From Monday, May 29 until Friday, June 3, you you can treat up to two kids to a free meal all day long when you order any main dish (breakfast, lunch, or dinner) as an adult. For more details, visit the Bill’s website .

Café Rouge

Kids eat free at Café Rouge daily from Monday, May 22 to Sunday, June 4, starting after 1pm. Get one free two three course set menu meal for a child with the purchase of each adult main course from the A La Carte menu. Visit the Café Rouge website for more details.

Dobbies

Purchase an adults meal and your kid can eat for free at Dobbies. The meal includes a kids lunch menu or pick ‘n’ mix’ meal, plus a drink. Available daily from 12 noon. Visit the Dobbies website for more details.

Frankie & Benny’s

For just £1, your child can enjoy a sourdough pizza, a side dish, a dessert and a drink when accompanied by an adult meal over May half term (May 29 - June 1). Offer available for in-restaurant dining only. Visit the Frankie & Benny’s website for more information.

Gordon Ramsay Restaurants

Kids eat free when ordering a main from the Ramsay kids menu. Only available for children eight years and under. More information can be found on the Gordon Ramsay website .

Hungry Horse

Every Monday, Hungry Horse have selected kids’ meals for just £1 and larger meals for £1.50. For more details, visit the Hungry Horse website .

IKEA

Kids eat from 95p at IKEA. Little ones can enjoy pasta with tomato sauce and a soft drink for 95p, or any other kids’ meal with drink for £1.50. Visit the IKEA website for more details.

Morrisons café

Kids can enjoy a free meal from the kids menu with any one adult meal with a value of £4.49 or over at Morrisons cafés. Visit the Morrisons website for more information .

Pasta Remoli

Receive one free kids’ meal for each full paying adult. Available from May 29 to June 2, exclusively on weekdays until 7pm. Each meal will include a children’s pasta and a refreshing drink. For more information visit the Pasta Remoli website .

Pausa Coffee Shop at Dunelm

Kids eat free at Pausa Coffee Shops in Dunelm stores from Monday – Friday after 3pm, with every £4 spent. For more information visit the Dunelm website .

Premier Inn

You don’t have to be a guest in order to enjoy breakfast at Premier Inn. You can tuck into the hotel chain’s all-you-can-eat breakfast from £9.99 - and kids eat free. More information can be found on the Premier Inn website .

Preto

Kids eat free every day from 4pm on weekdays and all day weekends. Maximum of one child for full paying adult. You can download a voucher on the Preto website .

Purezza

Children under the age of 10 get free pizza at Purezza this May half term. For more information visit the Purezza website .

Sizzling Pubs

From Monday to Friday between 3-7pm, you can get a kids’ main meal for £1 if you buy an adult main meal in the same transaction. Visit the Sizzling Pubs website for more information.

Tesco café

Kids can enjoy a free meal when an adult makes any purchase in Tesco cafés when dining in. Available Monday May 29 until Friday, June 2. Visit the Tesco website for more details.

TGI Fridays

Kids eat free with any adult main meal, exclusively for TGI Fridays Stripe Rewards members. Valid from May 26 until June 4. Visit the TGI Fridays website for more information.

Travelodge

Unlimited breakfast starts from only £8.99 at Travelodge and kids aged 15 and under eat completely free. Up to two kids aged 15 or under eat free for every full paying adult. More information can be found on the Travelodge website .

YO! Sushi