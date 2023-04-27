The early May Bank Holiday is nearly upon us and many are probably wondering what the weather will be like so that they can start making plans. . After weeks of unsettled weather, with downpours and freezing temperatures, will Sheffield finally get the sun-soaked break we truly deserve?

Although the Met Office initially predicted a cold weather across the country this week - with some parts experiencing wintry showers, Sheffield may be in for nicer and drier weather as we head into the weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to the Met Office’s long range forecast for the Yorkshire and Humber region, Sunday April 30 will bring persistent rain however the bank holiday on May 1 will likely see a dry day with some sunshine in the afternoon with temperatures likely reaching a maximum of 16°C.

Most Popular

The Met Office forecast reads: “On Monday, possibly thicker clouds with more persistent rain across the far north, clearing east through the day. Again, low clouds across many parts at first breaking up to showers, possibly heavy and thundery.

“The focus may shift to eastern parts with the south and southwest staying fine and dry. Temperatures will still mostly be above average, but feeling cooler in the far north and northeast. Later, high pressure is expected to lie to the east of the UK, which will likely bring settled conditions with plenty of warm, dry weather.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sheffield May 1 bank holiday weather 2023

Friday (April 28) to Sunday (April 30)

Some patchy light rain lingering on Friday morning, but mostly dry and cloudy. More unsettled into the weekend with rain and showers at times on Saturday and Sunday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Monday (May 1)