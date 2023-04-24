News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
16 hours ago The Proclaimers taken off King’s coronation playlist
13 hours ago Virgin media outage - thousands left without internet
13 hours ago Prezzo to close 46 ‘loss-making’ sites & 810 jobs at risk
14 hours ago Len Goodman dies aged 78 after battle with cancer
15 hours ago Capital announce Summertime Ball 2023 line-up
16 hours ago How to get tickets for Capital’s Summertime Ball 2023

MasterChef 2024: How to apply to apply to appear on next series of show fronted by John Torode and Gregg Wallace

Here’s everything you need to know to appear on BBC’s MasterChef next year

Ayaan Ali
By Ayaan Ali
Published 24th Apr 2023, 13:41 BST
Updated 24th Apr 2023, 13:43 BST

The hit cooking show MasterChef is back on our screens as judges John Torode and Gregg Wallace welcome batches of budding chefs into the kitchen.

In its 19th series, the BBC culinary programme sees talented contestants serve up dishes to satisfy taste buds for a chance to be crowned the new MasterChef champion.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The 2022 series of MasterChef saw Eddie Scott from the Midlands crowned winner after a dramatic final episode.

Most Popular

    Home cooks from all walks of life face-off in the intense heat of the MasterChef kitchen under the watchful eye of John and Gregg.

    This year a 30 year-old accountant, a delivery driver and dad-of-one from Camden and Anti-Piracy Manager from Croydon are also judged by professional chefs and former contestants.

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    How to apply to be a contestant on the 2024 series of MasterChef

    You can apply to appear on next year’s MasterChef by visiting the BBC MasterChef’s take part page.

    Applications are open until August 28, 2023, until 11:59pm. Those aged 18 and over (as of September 11) allowed to take part.

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    The BBC has advised that if you need assistance with your online application, you can email the on [email protected] for assistance.

    The application will require you to fill out a profile, answer some questions, agree to terms and conditions, and upload any applicable media.

    Applicants must also fulfil the following:

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad
    • Must be an amateur cook and not a professional in any way.
    • Being a resident of the UK (inc Northern Ireland & Channel Islands).
    • Never having their main source of income coming from preparing and cooking food in a professional environment (restaurant, hotels, canteens, etc).
    • Never working full time as a chef in a restaurant or running a food or catering business.
    • That you or a family member don’t work for Shine TV or BBC.
    Related topics:BBC