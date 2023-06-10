Martin Lewis has urged Tesco shoppers to use their clubcard vouchers as soon as possible before the value is slashed as part of new changes.

Martin Lewis has warned Tesco shoppers with a Clubcard to use their vouchers as soon as possible before a major change is introduced. Tesco, which is one of the UK’s leading supermarkets, announced earlier this year that it will reduce the value of Clubcard vouchers which can be spent with the chain’s reward partners, including Pizza Express, Disney+ and Thorpe Park Resort.

Currently, Clubcard users can triple the value of their vouchers when they redeem them with a Rewards Partner. However, from Wednesday, June 14, the value will be slashed to double.

This means a £5 voucher that was worth £15 with a Reward Partner on Tuesday will be worth just £10 by Wednesday. In a tweet , Martin Lewis urged users to use their vouchers as soon as possible to get the most for their money.

He said: “This Tues, 13 June is the last day u get triple value rewards for trading in Clubcard points (eg £5=£15 Pizza Exp, Disney+, Legoland etc).From Wed it’s cut to DOUBLE. So trade asap, especially as the Rewards are then valid a year.”

How to redeem Tesco Clubcard vouchers

To redeem your Clubcard vouchers, sign in to the Tesco app or your account and tap the button to turn your Clubcard points into vouchers. Then select ‘request vouchers’, and they will appear in your account to spend with a Rewards Partner.