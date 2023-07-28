News you can trust since 1887
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Gran Canaria hit with wildfires - flights now at risk
Body found in search for firefighter missing in English Channel
Randy Meisner: founding member of The Eagles dies aged 77
Prince Harry legal battle with media set set for High Court trial
British rapper who became ISIS killer found dead in prison cell
Sinead O’Connor dead at the age of 56

Man, 39 found dead at Disney World Contemporary Hotel, Florida after ‘falling’ from balcony

A man has died after falling to his death at a Disney World hotel, police have confirmed

Chelsie Sewell
By Chelsie Sewell
Published 28th Jul 2023, 19:46 BST
Updated 28th Jul 2023, 20:06 BST

A man has died after falling to his death at a Walt Disney World hotel this week. The incident took place at Walt Disney World’s Contemporary Resort, located next to the popular Magic Kingdom theme park this week, police have confirmed.

The fall was reportedly accidental from the hotel balcony. Orange County Medical Examiner identified the man as 39-year-old Jeffery Vanden Boom of Greendale, Wisconsin. It is believed he died from blunt force trauma.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement: "On July 26, 2023 at 5:33 a.m., deputies responded to the Contemporary Resort after a call came in about a man found unresponsive on the hotel grounds."

Most Popular

    He was pronounced deceased on scene. It has been reported that the 5th-floor sky bridge connecting Bay Lake Tower to Disney’s Contemporary Resort was also closed to guests for a time while police investigated and were told to avoid going on their balconies

    National World has contacted Disney World for a comment.

    Related topics:FloridaHotelDisney WorldPoliceTheme park