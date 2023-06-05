The Love Island contestants met for the first time before the coupling process.

Love Island has introduced new twists for fans during the start of the new summer series on Monday (June 5). The ITV2 dating show returned with host Maya Jama as 10 singletons entered the Mallorca villa for romance.

In a new shake-up to the series, the female and male Islanders entered the villa together. For the first time, the new contestants had a chance to chat and get to know each other before the anticipated coupling.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The former order of things was ditched, as Maya Jama told the Islanders that the decision on couples had already been made by the public.

Most Popular

It is the first time Maya Jama has presented the summer version of the show since taking over from Laura Whitmore. She made her debut for the winter series of the show, which was filmed in South Africa in January.

This year, the contestants includes Coronation Street star Janet Marsh’s daughter, a semi-professional football player and a 21-year-old business owner. Some viewers were left divided over the format change. One fan of the show said: “What was the point in some of them getting to meet first??”

Another person said: “Waiiit this is different, they’re letting them meet eachother already?!!!!it’s giving too hot to handle.”

The cast of Love Island UK series 10: André Furtado, Molly Marsh, George Fensom, Ruchee Gurung, Ella Thomas, Catherine Agbaje, Tyrique Hyde, Medhi Edno, Jess Harding and Mitchel Taylor. (Credit: Vincent Dolman/ITV)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However others were pleased that the Islanders met. One person said: “Ok this is cute letting them meet before picking.” A second person added: “Oh they’re mixing it up this year but I like it when all the girls meet first.”

At the end of the show, another twist was introduced. It was revealed to viewers that bombshell Zachariah would end up stealing a girl who is already in a couple and leaving one male contestant vulnerable - meaning they would end up being dumped from the villa.