This is the second ever Love Island winter series after the first one was released in 2020 - but ahead of the final, ITV suffered a massive mistake

ITV 2 had an absolute nightmare as they revealed who was dumped out of Love Island before it was announced on the show. The blunder came in the show’s most recent episode on Sunday night (March 12).

It was a tense episode and the couple voted off as a result of public voting and the islanders choosing the couples who they believed were the most vulnerable, with Will and Jesse, Ron and Lana & Tanya and Shaq at risk.

The vote came just hours after the remaining five couples were joined by their friends and family, meeting significant others and reconnecting after a long period of time apart, sparking tears, friendships and more.

But, eagle eyed fans were already aware of who was dumped from the island due to a huge blunder from ITV, who accidentally revealed the couple who had left the villa during an advert promoting aftersun.

The show is hosted by Love Island host Maya Jama, who is hosting her very first season of Love Island, replacing Laura Whitmore who stepped down after the most recent summer edition in 2022.

Jama told viewers to join her on Love Island as she was joined by Casey and Rosie (who were voted off earlier in the week) and Will and Jesse. But, this promotion came before the couple who were voted off was revealed, meaning people knew who was dumped before it was announced on the show.

One fan took to twitter to say: “ITV having a ‘mare, they’ve just revealed who was dumped!” whilst another said: “Producers saw Maya already leaked who got dumped so just thought to tell us on the advert for aftersun.”

Maya Jama is hosting Love Island for the first time after Laura Whitmore stepped down in August (Photo: ITV)

