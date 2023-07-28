The retailer has announced plans to open six stores in the UK over the next 12 months

Lounge Underwear is set to open its first bricks-and-mortar physical store in just over a month after announcing ambitious expansion plans. The online lingerie retailer has said it will be opening eight stores in the next 12 months - with the first opening at London’s Westfield White City in September.

Lounge Underwear will then open six more locations across the UK and one in Germany. The stores - between 2,000 and 3,000sq ft- will be fitted with click-and-collect and home delivery capabilities for a service-led experience. The shops will stock lingerie, loungewear, nightwear and swimwear in sizes ranging from 30A/XS to 40G/3XL.

Lounge Underwear co-founder Daniel Marsden told the Drapers the stores will target locations with “huge natural footfall”, such as shopping centres and high streets, to build a “national presence” in the UK.

He said: “We will still try to nail the major flagship in [international] countries we trade in, but it was important for us to make our brand accessible to as much of the [UK] as possible first.”