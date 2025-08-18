Local hospitals urge residents to use health services wisely over August bank holiday

With the August bank holiday coming up on Monday 25 August, health professionals at Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals (DBTH) are encouraging local residents to plan ahead and use NHS services wisely.

The Emergency Departments at Doncaster Royal Infirmary and Bassetlaw Hospital will remain open 24 hours a day for life-threatening conditions such as chest pain, severe bleeding or suspected stroke. However, for less urgent health concerns, people are asked to consider alternative options.

These include NHS 111, which is available online or by phone for advice and direction to the most appropriate care. Many local pharmacies will also be open with reduced hours and can help with minor ailments such as coughs, colds or rashes. For sprains, cuts, grazes and minor burns, Montagu Hospital’s Minor Injuries Unit in Mexborough is open every day from 9am to 9pm, with last admission at 8pm.

Dr Nick Mallaband, Acting Executive Medical Director at DBTH, said: “Bank Holidays can be especially busy for the NHS. If you take time now to check you’ve got enough of your regular medications, know which local services are open, and understand where to go if you need help, you’ll be doing your bit to help keep emergency care free for those with urgent and life-threatening issues.

Doncaster Royal Infirmary

“Planning ahead also gives you the best chance of enjoying a safe, comfortable and relaxing long weekend.”

Residents are also reminded to check they have enough of any regular medications and to stock up on household health basics such as paracetamol and plasters. It’s a good idea to familiarise yourself with local healthcare options, and check in on any vulnerable neighbours, friends or relatives who may need support.

Some outpatient clinics and non-urgent services may be closed over the bank holiday. If you have a scheduled appointment, please attend as normal unless you have been contacted to say otherwise.

For more information about local services and how to stay well this bank holiday, visit: www.dbth.nhs.uk