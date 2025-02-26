Local charities and partners return for the 2025 Redbrik Foundation Chesterfield 10K

The Redbrik Foundation Chesterfield 10K has announced the return of its charity partners and sponsors for its 2025 event. Scheduled for May 11th at Queen's Park, this annual running event continues to unite the community while supporting local charities and promoting wellbeing.

The returning charity partners include the Redbrik Foundation as title sponsor, alongside Ashgate Hospice, Bluebell Wood Children's Hospice, and Cavendish Cancer Care. The event also welcomes back Pronto Paints as a sponsor of the Fun Run and Wellbeing Challenge, alongside other returning sponsors Nuzest, Chapter II, North Derbyshire Running Club, and Chesterfield Borough Council.

Established in 2020, the Redbrik Foundation is dedicated to improving the lives of people and communities across South Yorkshire and Northeast Derbyshire. The charity mainly focuses on children, young people, the elderly, and those with disabilities.

Ashgate Hospice delivers essential palliative and end-of-life care services for adults across North Derbyshire. Their involvement in the 10K helps fund their comprehensive range of services, from specialist nursing care to bereavement support.

Photo by Brian Eyre from the Redbrik Foundation Chesterfield 10K 2024

Bluebell Wood Children's Hospice, another returning charity partner, provides crucial support to families facing the heartbreaking reality of a child with a shortened life expectancy. Funding helps them continue offering services such as respite care, music therapy, and end-of-life care, all provided free of charge to families in need.

Cavendish Cancer Care supports individuals and families affected by cancer through a holistic approach to care. Their partnership with the event helps fund their range of services, including counselling, complementary therapies, and specialized support for children and young people, both online and at their dedicated Tim Pryor Centre.

Now in its fourth year, the Redbrik Foundation Chesterfield 10K will showcase Chesterfield's landmarks, including the famous Crooked Spire, and will feature service and cheer stations along the route. Since 2017, more than £250,000 has been raised for various charities and good causes by the 10K races Redbrik Foundation Chesterfield Half Marathon.

John Timms, Event Director at MLS Contracts, said: "We are thrilled to welcome back all of our dedicated charity partners as well corporate sponsors from last year's successful event. These partnerships have been key to making the Chesterfield 10K what it is today, and they showcase the brilliant community that exists within our region.

“We're also excited to have the continued support of Pronto Paints, Chesterfield Borough , Destination Chesterfield, Nuzest, North Derbyshire Running Club and Chapter II, whose involvement helps ensure the event runs smoothly and professionally. Based on early registrations and community engagement, this year's event is already shaping up to be our biggest yet. I can’t wait to see all runners, volunteers, and supporters gathering together again at Queen's Park for another memorable day."

David Cooper, Trustee of the Redbrik Foundation, added: “We are very proud to support this event, which has so much goodwill from all involved.

“We love this town and we want to see it thrive. Events such as this help to do that, with huge numbers of people coming to Chesterfield from all parts of the country to support, contribute or take part. We can’t wait until race day!”

To sign up for the upcoming race in May, visit: https://www.myraceentries.co.uk/RC10K/EntryForm.aspx

For more information about the charity partners, visit https://www.mlsgb.co/chesterfield-10k