LNER named UK top employer for third year running

LNER receives Top UK Employer Award

London Northern Eastern Railway (LNER) is proud to be recognised as as Top UK Employer by the Top Employers Institute for the third year running.

LNER prides itself in giving the best service possible and treating all staff with respect and care (photo: LNER)

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The certification praises an organisation's dedication to a better world of work. This is shown through excellent HR policies and people's practices.

LNER is named among the 2022 Top Employers in recognition of excellent work. Specific areas include employee health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and practice development.

The team also launched their 'Be Kind' campaign to encourage respect for all rail staff. Read more here

David Horne, Managing Director at LNER said: "Our people are at the foundation of what we do. We are passionate about creating the best employee experience for our colleagues. To be seen as a Top Employer for the third year in a row is an outstanding achievement."