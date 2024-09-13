Little-known law could land drivers with £5000 fine
Here, Experts at Vape Globe reveal the six lesser-known fines that could land Brits with a hefty fine.
Vaping
Contrary to belief, vaping is technically illegal in the car. While the rules don’t explicitly mention vapes, as they are a fairly new product, it does state that drivers can receive a £100 on-the-spot fine and three penalty points if they believe the clouds of smoke impact your ability to drive safely. The clouds of smoke can of course be related to the same clouds emitted by vapes and in more serious cases fines can be up to £5,000, nine penalty points and even a court-imposed driving ban. In a recent survey, Vape Globe also found that one in five drivers admitted to being annoyed at seeing other drivers smoking or vaping in the car.
Wearing PJs
Seemingly, people are quite aware that appropriate footwear should be worn whilst driving, quite an obvious one as it is a motion controlled by your feet. However, your clothing can also be contested. While not illegal to drive in pyjamas, you could still be faced with a hefty penalty fine if your driving is considered unsafe due to what you're wearing.
Using headphones
Whilst there is no law against someone driving whilst wearing headphones, it is not recommended and Vape Globe’s survey found that 63% of UK drivers found this to be one of the most annoying driving habits. If a police officer believes you appear distracted, you could be prosecuted for driving without due care and attention under the Road Traffic Act 1988.
Snacking
Again, snacking itself is not completely illegal. However, if you're found to not be in full control of the vehicle because you were eating or drinking, you could be charged with careless driving. This careless mistake can also lead to up to £200 and 6 points on your licence. It’s also probably best to put your snacks down as 15% of Brits admitted to finding it annoying when they see a driver eating or drinking.
Driving too slow
As mentioned, we all know speeding can lead to serious consequences. But, so can driving too slowly. The lesser known offence can land a British driver with three points for simply driving too slow. Motorists and drivers face being fined and punished for driving too slow while on UK roads up and down the country. This common mistake also infuriates 25% of UK drivers, as shown in Vape Globe’s recent survey.
Loud music
Listening to the radio can actually be dangerous while driving. Rule 148 of the Highway Code advises against excessive noise which may distract drivers from important sounds like sirens. So if your music is deemed too loud, drivers face fines of £100.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.