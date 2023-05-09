Lidl has announced plans to recruit for 1,500 new jobs across the UK as the retailer expands

Lid has announced plans to recruit more than 1,000 new jobs at its distribution warehouses across the UK. New colleagues will all earn at least £11 an hour and be put on a permanent full or part-time contract.

The recruitment drive comes as Lidl continues to focus on regional expansion after opening four distribution centres including Motherwell, Peterborough, Doncaster and a second site in Belvedere over the past five years. Today (May 9) Lidl has also announced plans to open a huge new distribution centre in Leeds which will create around 400 jobs, while plans to open another RDC in Luton - to serve London are under way.

Richard Taylor, Chief Development Officer at Lidl GB, said: “Our ambitious warehouse plans demonstrate our commitment to investing not only in our distribution network but the country as a whole. An RDC in Leeds would be a great addition to the north, while we continue to keep a lookout for new sites in the south.

“In the last five years, we have opened over 240,000m2 of warehouse space and invested over £700m, but we need more space and people to help us meet our growth targets. We’ve built an impressive store portfolio across the country and our vision to have over 1,100 stores in Great Britain remains unchanged.”

The plans come after Lidl released a list of more than 1,000 locations where it is looking to open new sites across the UK. The list included 83 sites in Yorkshire, 88 in the East of England and 90 in Central England.

All new Lidl colleagues will receive competitive pay and benefits, including a 10% staff discount. The discounter, which currently has more than 960 stores and employs around 31,000 people, plans to continue its expansion throughout 2023.

Lidl wants to open 'multiple' stores in Doncaster.

Ryan McDonnell, chief executive officer, Lidl GB said: “Demand for Lidl has never been higher as more and more people realise they can make significant savings on every shop without compromising on quality. Our success is dependent on the amazing work that colleagues do and we’re looking forward to welcoming thousands more throughout 2023.”

Lidl jobs - how to apply

To make it as easy as possible for warehouse candidates to secure roles, Lidl will be holding recruitment open days across its RDCs, with the option for successful candidates to sign contracts on the day. For information on when the recruitment days will be, visit the Lidl careers website.