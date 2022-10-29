Lewis Capaldi’s fans have been dismayed after tickets for his 2023 tour have been listed online for far more than their original value. The Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent tour, according to Capaldi , sold out “in a single second”.

However, online resale sites, such as Twickets , are showing people are now reselling these tickets for upwards of £1,000. Originally, the tickets were priced between £47.70 and £71.50 .

Capaldi took to Twitter to blast the resellers , asking people: “If you want to buy and resell please use Twickets and only do so at face value, please be kind to each other.

“I know some f*****s will try to sell for mad prices, there are scammers out there as well. Pls (sic) be careful and safe.”

After denouncing those reselling tickets for vastly inflated prices, Capaldi added that he is not making a “single penny” from ticket sales due to the cost of the areas he will be performing at. He says the money from ticket sales is “being spent to make [the shows] the best they can be.”

A spokesperson for Capaldi said: “Lewis is incredibly grateful to everyone who bought tickets for the tour, either in the pre-sale earlier this week or on general sale today. He kept ticket prices as low as possible to cover the costs of taking what will be an incredible show to as many arenas in the UK as he can.

“Fans should note that there is no guarantee a purchase from such outlets will secure entry to the concert and that many of these are likely to be speculative adverts for tickets the seller does not actually own. Anyone looking for resale tickets should only use Twickets, or the official Ticketmaster fan-to-fan resale site, which only allow re-sale up to the original face value.”