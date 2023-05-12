Levi Bellfield has confessed to the murder of Elizabeth Chau who was just 19-years-old - the serial killer has also revealed the location he buried her body

Serial killer Levi Bellfied has confessed to the 1999 murder of missing student Elizabeth Chau. He has reportedly revealed the location in west London where he hid the body of the 19-year-old to police.

It would be Bellfield’s fourth victim with Marsha McDonnell, Amélie Delagrange and Milly Dowler being the other three. Chau was just 19-years-old when she went missing 24 years ago.

Scotland Yard homicide detectives conducted a face-to-face interview with Bellfield in prison on Tuesday (May 9) under criminal caution. During this, he named a location in west London where he claims to have hidden the body of Chau.

For the first time on Thursday (May 11), the Metropolitan Police confirmed they had renewed interest in Bellfield, saying: “On Tuesday May 9 2023, a 54-year-old male was interviewed under caution. Inquiries continue.

“We can confirm we remain in contact with Elizabeth Chau’s family. At this time we will not be providing an ongoing commentary. We have no comment to make.”

A source revealed to The Guardian that police are taking Bellfield’s claims that Chau is his fourth victim “extremely seriously” following a six-hour interview in HMP Frankland in Durham.

Bellfield first made the claims regarding Chau seven months ago to a prison visitor. On Tuesday, two detectives interviewed him in prison, taking portable audio recording equipment with them.

The detectives are part of a Met team that specialises in unsolved homicides. They also brought with them a map of west London, and instructed Bellfield to point to the area where he claims to have buried Chau, which he did.

The family of Chau have said they are ‘fully aware’ of how deceitful and manipulative Bellfield can be but are also angry as they believe that from the start, police have not taken the disappearance of Chau seriously.