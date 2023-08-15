Krispy Kreme is giving away free doughnuts & hot drinks - but you need to be quick

Krispy Kreme is handing out free doughnuts and hot drinks tomorrow (August 16) but customers need to be quick. To celebrate the start of the football season, Krispy Kreme is offering doughnut fans a free treat to eat while they tune into daytime football games.

To help viewers get the most out of this year’s tournament, Krispy Kreme will be giving away free hot drinks and Original Glazed sharer Dozen on match days, with up to 225,000 free doughnuts up for grabs if England progress all the way to the final. During the group stage and the round of 16, all fans have to do is present their Krispy Kreme Rewards app and be one of the first 10 customers in store to claim a cuppa and an Original Glazed dozen to share with their fellow fanatics.

As the competition progresses, so do the number of chances to grab free doughnuts on match days. If England progresses to the quarter-finals, the first 20 customers in store can redeem a free hot drink and Original Glazed sharer Dozen. If the team makes it to the semi-finals, there will be 40 chances per store to claim the prize.

Finally, if England go all the way to the final, each shop will be giving away 50 hot drinks and Original Glazed sharer Dozens, helping football fans raise their spirits in the hope of a historic win.