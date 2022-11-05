Cider drinkers who love to enjoy a bottle or two over the Christmas period will be happy to know Kopparberg has unveiled a brand-new wintertime selection. The range includes two warming, festive flavours, perfect for chilly winter’s days.

The much-loved beverage brand first unveiled the Spiced Apple cider which is available in Morrisons stores across the UK. Describing the taste, Kopparberg said: “The sweet and caramelly flavour of apple is paired with warming cinnamon for a perfectly balanced, winter drink. Whether served warm or over ice, Kopparberg Spiced Apple delivers a refreshing take on classic winter flavours.”

That is not the only festive delight to be added to the selection, with the Sweden-based brewery recently announcing the addition of a new second flavour. Kopparberg has launched Spiced Blackberry, which will be available for purchase from major UK supermarkets Tesco, Asda and Sainsbury’s.

The drink, which the brand describes as “sweet and tangy blackberry paired with warming cinnamon”, has been created due to Vypr consumer research. It says 57 percent of fruit cider drinkers prefer berry-flavoured ciders.

In a statement, Kopparberg’s head of marketing Rob Salvesen said: “Kopparberg is famous for its fruit flavours and our winter range has been specially crafted to deliver all the flavour Kopparberg is famous for with a cinnamon twist, whether it is enjoyed warm or chilled. Inspired by the northern lights, we designed the spiced variants’ new look using rich purple and autumnal brown colours to bring a sense of warmth and cosiness while standing out from the full range as a special seasonal treat.”