King Charles has made two new appointments to the Order of The Garter ahead of the coronation - but what is it?

King Charles is set to be officially crowned inside Westminster Abbey in two weeks time as the coronation takes place on Saturday, May 6. It will be the first coronation in the UK since the coronation of Queen Elizabeth II in 1953.

Ahead of the coronation, King Charles has made two new appointments to the Order of The Garter. The King has confirmed the Right Honourable the Baroness Ashton of Upholland GCMG will be a Lady Companion, while the Right Honourable the Lord Patten of Barnes CH will be a Knight companion.

A tweet from the Royal Family Twitter account , said: “The King has appointed the Right Honourable the Baroness Ashton of Upholland GCMG to be a Lady Companion of the Most Noble Order of the Garter, and the Right Honourable the Lord Patten of Barnes CH to be a Knight Companion of the Most Noble Order of the Garter.”

What is the Order of The Garter?

The Order of the Garter is an order of chivalry founded by Edward III of England in 1348. It is the most senior order of knighthood in the British honours system, outranked in precedence only by the Victoria Cross and the George Cross.

The King and Queen Consort will be honoured in a special Scottish service later this year following the coronation in May.