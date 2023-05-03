News you can trust since 1887
Santander, Barclays & NatWest opening times for King Charles’ coronation - will they be open this bank holiday

As King Charles’ coronation nears, here’s the list of banks that will be open over the bank holiday weekend

Chelsie Sewell
By Chelsie Sewell
Published 26th Apr 2023, 15:17 BST
Updated 3rd May 2023, 19:37 BST

As the King’s coronation weekend nears, people in the UK are set for some extra time off work to join in the celebratations. Some workers in the UK have been granted an extra bank holiday on May 8 to join in the street parties and festivities to celebrate King Charles taking the throne.

However, with the extra time off work it means bank opening times could be affected. If you need to pay some cash in, deposit a cheque or speak to a bank advisor, you will need to work it around the limited opening hours.

We have rounded up all the bank opening times over the King’s coronation bank holiday wekend (May 8). However, before you head to your local Natwest, Halifax or HSBC branch, make sure you check the bank’s website as times may vary per location.

    King Charles’ coronation bank holiday - which banks will open?

    Barclays

    Barclays branches are closed this bank holiday Monday. The branches are also closed on Sundays so you will need to visit a store on or before Saturday, April 6 to speak to an advisor.

    HSBC

    According to the HSBC website, banks will also be closed on May 8.

    Natwest

    The Natwest website states branches ‘may be’ closed on bank holiday Monday, but check its store locator function to confirm by location.

    As the first May bank holiday nears, here’s the list of banks that will be open As the first May bank holiday nears, here’s the list of banks that will be open
    Metro Bank

    The Metro Bank website states that its stores “are open seven days a week, 362 days a year”, and that the only days that its branches are closed are on New Year’s Day, Easter Sunday and Christmas Day.

    You can check the opening hours of your local branch using the store locator tool on the Metro Bank website.

    Halifax

    Halifax branches are closed this bank holiday Monday.

    Regular service should resume on May 9 . You can check the opening times of your local Halifax using the branch finder tool on its website.

    Halifax’s online and mobile banking services are down leaving thousands unable to access their bank accounts

    Santander

    Santander banks are closed this bank holiday Monday. You can check the opening times of your local Santander using the branch finder tool on its website.

    TSB

    TSB branches are also closed this bank holiday Monday. You can check the opening times of your nearest branch using the TSB branch finder tool on its website.

