Campaign group ‘Republic’ say the coronation will be a "significant game changer" for their movement with more than 1,000 people set to take part in a protest on May 6, according to organisers. During the coronation, the group plans to be ‘loud, visible and impossible to ignore’ as King Charles and Queen Camilla make their way along the procession route.

On coronation day, King Charles and Queen Camilla will travel in special carriages from Buckingham Palace , along the Mall to Trafalgar Square, along Whitehall to Parliament Square and then to Westminster Abbey . The King will then be crowned inside Westminster Abbey.

CEO of Republic, Graham Smith said: "This is the first time that a major royal event has been directly confronted with a protest of this size. I think coronation day will be a moment, the biggest moment we’ve had. When they [the Royal Family] arrive, there are going to be millions and millions watching the coronation and so there will be millions watching us."

Republic is encouraging people to protest not just in London, but across the country on the day King Charles is crowned. The group will be wearing yellow in order to stand out and provide resources, including placards and ‘abolish the monarch’ signs for protesters on their website.

The group has also set up an online petition calling for a public vote on the future of the monarch in the UK, which has 11,750 signatures. The Republic website states “We want to see the monarchy abolished and the King replaced with an elected, democratic head of state.”

When is the coronation of King Charles III?

The coronation of King Charles III, will take place on Saturday, May 6. The event will be followed by a coronation concert on Sunday, May 7 and a bank holiday on Monday, May 8.

With the coronation of a new King mere days away, there are more of us challenging the pomp and pageantry and asking if this is really the form of governance that we want in the 21st century. (Photo by DAN KITWOOD/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Will Prince Harry attend the coronation?