Keep batteries out of bins

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The danger of placing batteries in household waste bins has been highlighted by waste experts in South Yorkshire.

Residents in Barnsley, Doncaster and Rotherham are being warned that incorrectly disposed of batteries can cause fires and pose a risk to refuse crews and waste disposal staff. The fires can also damage waste treatment plants and vehicles causing delays to waste collections.

An estimated 700 fires a year across the UK are caused by batteries thrown in household rubbish bins. Batteries thrown away with other waste and recycling, are likely to be crushed when the waste is collected and processed. Some batteries, such as lithium-ion (Li-ion) can ignite or even explode when they are damaged, even when fully discharged.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lithium-ion batteries are often found in products like laptops, tablets, mobile phones, electric toothbrushes, power tools, scooters and even e-cigarettes. Most stores that sell batteries have recycling points, but you can also take them to your local household waste recycling centre.

Batteries do not belong in household waste bins

Which types of batteries can be recycled?

All household batteries including AA,AAA and button batteries in watches

Battery packs from laptops, mobile phones, power tools and remote control units.

Electronics containing batteries that can’t be removed e.g. vapes. Removing batteries from broken/discarded devices if you can and recycle the device and battery separately.

Abi Reid, is the Community Education Liaison Officer based at the award-winning BDR Waste Treatment Facility at Manvers which diverts 97 per cent of Barnsley, Doncaster, and Rotherham household waste from landfill.

Abi said: “According to a recent national YouGov poll, batteries are the most commonly binned dangerous item, despite the fact that people say they know how to get rid of them safely. If in doubt, check with your local council.

“There are battery collection points in shops and at local household waste recycling centres. Vaping devices can often be recycled by taking them back to the stores they were bought from.”

To help everyone stay safe please:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Never put batteries in household waste or recycling bins Only recycle batteries using a proper battery recycling service Remove batteries from broken/discarded devices if you can and recycle the device and battery separately If you can’t remove a battery recycle the device using a small electrical recycling service. To find out more about where you can recycle unwanted electrical goods you can visit:

Recycle your electricals https://www.recycleyourelectricals.org.uk/ or Recycle Now https://www.recyclenow.com/

For more information about recycling in your area visit your local council website.

The waste treatment facility at Manvers processes around a quarter of a million tonnes of leftover waste a year from 345,000 homes across Barnsley, Doncaster, and Rotherham, turning it into useful products rather than sending it to landfill.