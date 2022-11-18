Former Lioness star Jill Scott will be given the freedom of the city of Sunderland. Scott has become a hugely popular member of the latest series of reality television programme, I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here, , and has been awarded the accolade for representing the city and the country “impeccably” according to one councillor.

The motion to award the star was put forward at a Sunderland City Council meeting earlier this month. Councillors voted unanimously in favour. Scott is tipped to go all the way in the jungle this year, proving she is just as popular in the camp as she is in the outside world.

Scott is one of three legendary footballing figures of Sunderland to be awarded the highest honour. Also receiving the award are Scott’s former Lioness team mate Steph Houghton and former Sunderland AFC defender and anti-racism campaigner Gary Bennett.

Scott had a successful playing career, starting at her hometown club of Sunderland before moving on to play for Everton, Manchester City and Aston Villa. For her country, Scott played 161 times and scored 27 goals from midfield. She retired shortly after the Euro 2022 final at Wembley- a match which England won 2-1.

Julia Potts, who represents Millfield ward on Sunderland City Council, put forward the suggested nominations in early September.

She said: “I am absolutely delighted that councillors from all parties and all parts of the city have backed calls for Jill Scott to be awarded Freedom of the City of Sunderland – together with fellow Lioness Steph Houghton and SAFC legend Gary Bennett.

“As well as doing our region proud in the jungle at the moment, Jill Scott has represented our city and country impeccably – as has Steph Houghton.”