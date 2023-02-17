Jet2 has announced it would add more flights to two popular Spanish destinations, Tenerife and Majorca this summer following popular demand.

Jet2.com and Jet2holidays have announced additional flights to two popular Spanish destinations in the early summer season this year from seven UK airports as part of its ‘Summer 23’ programme, following popular demand from customers.

The leisure airline has added extra services to Tenerife and Majorca between March and May by offering an additional 11,000 extra seats holidaymakers can choose from, with a huge choice of more than 2,000 departures in that time.

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays said: “As the UK’s leading tour operator and airline to Majorca and Tenerife, we are always quick to react to the demand from customers and independent travel agents.

“The early summer season is proving to be enormously popular in both destinations and we are very pleased to be offering even more choice and flexibility as a result of today’s announcement.

“Our Summer 23 programme is looking extremely popular and today’s expansion shows that this popularity applies right across the summer season, not just during the peak holiday period.” Below is a list of seven UK airports that will offer additional services from March.

UK airports with additional Jet2 flights to Tenerife and Majorca

Belfast International Airport – additional services to Tenerife and Majorca in April.

Birmingham Airport - additional services to Majorca in May.

Edinburgh Airport - additional services to Majorca in April.

Glasgow Airport - additional services to Majorca in April.

Leeds Bradford Airport - additional flying to Tenerife in March.

Manchester Airport - additional services to Tenerife in April and May along with extra flying to Majorca in May.

Newcastle International Airport - additional flying to Majorca in April.

List of Jet2 sample packages

Jet2holidays – Balearics, Majorca, Cala Millor, 3 star Cristina Villas, 7 nights self-catering departing from Belfast International on April 26. Price from £449 per person.

Jet2holidays – Balearics, Majorca, Santa Ponsa, 3 star Pirates Village, 7 nights self-catering departing from Birmingham on May 4. Price from £589 per person.

Jet2holidays – Balearics, Majorca, Magaluf, 3+ star Bh Mallorca Resort, 7 nights bed & breakfast departing from Edinburgh on April 18. Price from £419 per person.

Jet2holidays – Balearics, Majorca, Paguera, 4 star Fergus Club Europa, 7 nights all-inclusive departing from Glasgow on April 12. Price from £469 per person.

Jet2holidays – Balearics, Majorca, Alcudia, 3 star Bellevue Bonita And Club Resort, 7 nights self-catering departing from Manchester on May 17. Price from £499 per person.

Jet2holidays – Balearics, Majorca, Can Picafort, 4+ star Zafiro Can Picafort, 7 nights self-catering departing from Newcastle International on April 27. Price from £539 per person.

Jet2holidays – Canary Islands, Tenerife, Playa Paraiso, 4 star Bahia Principe Sunlight Costa Adeje, 7 nights all-inclusive departing from Manchester on April 26. Price from £799 per person.

Jet2holidays – Canary Islands, Tenerife, Costa Adeje, 4 star Labranda Suites Costa Adeje, 7 nights bed & breakfast departing from Leeds Bradford on March 26. Price from £799 per person.

Jet2holidays – Canary Islands, Tenerife, Playa De Las Américas, 4 star Alexandre Hotel La Siesta, 7 nights bed & breakfast departing from Belfast International on April 28. Price from £589 per person.