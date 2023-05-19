Jessie J has announced she has become a parent for the first time after giving birth to a baby boy - after suffering heartbreaking miscarriage in 2021

Jessie J has confirmed that she has given birth to a baby boy. The Bang Bang singer took to social media to reveal the news on Friday (May 19).

In an Instagram story, she said: “A week ago my whole life changed. My son entered this world and my heart grew twice the size. The feeling is indescribable. I am flying in love, he is magic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He is all my dreams come true, he is my whole world. He and I are both doing great, I am soaking up every second and still can’t believe he is real, here and mine. I am so grateful, phew.

Most Popular

“For all of you that have followed my journey to this moment, thank you all for your continued love and support. I will be back on Instagram when I am ready.”

The announcement comes a year after the star went public with Danish-Israeli basketball star Chanan Safir Colman, who currently plays for Hapoel Haifa in the Israel Basketball Premier League.

The British pop star managed to keep her pregnancy a secret for some time, only revealing in January that she was expecting a child, over a year after suffering a heartbreaking miscarriage in 2021.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad