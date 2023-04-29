News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
21 hours ago End of Wikipedia in UK possible under online safety bill
35 minutes ago Watch Smith’s hattrick of goals as Wednesday beat Shrewsbury
1 hour ago Jeff Stelling leaving Sky Sports after 30 years with Soccer Saturday
5 hours ago How to apply for free flight tickets to Hong Kong this summer
7 hours ago More acts announced for King Charles’ Coronation Concert
20 hours ago All state schools in England could be closed due to strikes
Breaking

Jeff Stelling leaving Sky Sports: Soccer Saturday presenter confirms departure after 30 years

After 30 years of service, Jeff Stalling has announced he will step down from Soccer Saturday

Will Millar
By Will Millar
Published 29th Apr 2023, 15:55 BST

Jeff Stelling has confirmed he will be vacating his role as host of Sky Sports Soccer Saturday at the end of this season. Stelling has been a household name among football fans for three decades but he has confirmed he will walk away at the end of May.

Announcing the news on Gillette Soccer Saturday shortly after the 3pm fixtures kicked off, Stelling referenced an earlier  u-turn on his decision to retire. He said: “It is Groundhog Day, that time of the year when I announce that I am leaving Sky Sports and Gillette Soccer Saturday.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He continued: “This time it is true. After 30 fantastic years on Sky, you lot out there have supported me, as have Sky, but it’s time to give you a break from all the VAR rants and bad gags and over the top celebrations when Hartlepool score a goal and give someone else the chance to do this fantastic job.

Most Popular

    “So I’ll be leaving on May 28th, we’ve got a few programs between now and then, this is the last six hour Saturday Gillette Soccer Saturday… so we’d better get on with it!”

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    Stelling received applause from the Sky Sports studio upon his announcement. The legendary football host had plans to retire at the end of the 2021/22 season but backtracked on the decision due to the volume of fans urging him to reconsider.

    Related topics:Jeff StellingSky SportsSkyVARHartlepoolSport