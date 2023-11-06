The Information Commissioner’s Office has formally apologised to former NatWest chief Dame Alison Rose over a claim she broke data protection laws.

Two days after the findings, however, it said it would urgently relook at them following complaints from Rose. In the second review, released on Monday (November 6), the ICO had suggested it had mishandled the case and the way the main findings were announced.

It said it was “incorrect” to imply she violated data protection laws when she spoke with a BBC journalist in respect of the former Ukip leader, as the ICO’s investigation was solely into NatWest’s actions as a data controller.

The statement read: “The ICO recently investigated a complaint from Nigel Farage. The ICO's investigation was solely into NatWest's actions as a data controller. Our comments gave the impression that we had investigated the actions of Alison Rose, the former CEO of NatWest Group. This was incorrect. We confirm that we did not investigate Ms Rose's actions, given that NatWest was the data controller under investigation.

