How to stop spiders coming in your house including decluttering and herbs

With autumn officially upon us, temperatures are plummeting around the UK, with even colder weather set to occur in the coming weeks.

As we slowly begin to head to slightly colder weather, spiders will begin to move inside, instead of basking in the warm weather, building webs outside.

It’s possible that many are already in your home but they tend to be more active at this time of the year.

If you’re the type of person with a fear of spiders, or are uncomfortable for the arachnids to be freely wandering around your home, here’s some simple tricks you can do to keep them at bay.

Most Popular

Advertisement Hide Ad

Spider season is here but is it okay to remove spiders from your home and put them outside?

Here are the top tips for banishing spiders from your home

According to GardenBuildingsDirect.co.uk , there are a number of simple steps that can ensure you have a spider-free rest of the year.

1. Declutter

Advertisement Hide Ad

Spiders can find solace in the smallest of places and make a temporary home from any crevice.

Decluttering your home can eliminate safe spaces for them to hide.

It is also important to clean any surfaces and vacuum up crumbs that attract spiders and other insects.

2. Herbs

Advertisement Hide Ad

Some herbs, such as basil, will send spiders away as they are reportedly disgusted by the herb.

They also can help to repel ants, house flies and mosquitoes too.

3. Spices

As well as fresh plants, some common household spices that us Brits love to use can also help to keep spiders at bay.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Out of all the spices and cooking ingredients, it’s believed that cinnamon is one they detest the most.

By just simply keeping some in your kitchen, or using cinnamon essential oil, you can discourage them from setting up camp in your home.

4. Onions

Another common kitchen item, an onion, can also ward off the arachnids.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s believed that the strong smell an onion emits is the reason spiders tend to avoid anywhere where they’re stored.

5. Relaxing scent

Moving away from food, spiders are thought to not be a fan of lavender, so any plants or fragrances that smell like lavender will help keep them at bay.

6. Flowers

Advertisement Hide Ad

It would feel a bit odd buying a bunch of flowers with spiders in mind but again, it’s another method to keep them out.