How to make Costa’s Toblerone hot chocolate at home for just 85p

With Christmas edging ever closer and temperatures plummeting, there’s no better way to get in the festive spirit than having a nice hot chocolate. With the release of Costa’s Christmas menu, one of their most sought after items puts a Toberlone twist on the traditional cup of cocoa.

During a cost of living crisis, the price might prevent some people from enjoying the sweet treat. Customers will spend £4.60 for a small size cup of Costa’s Toblerone-inspired hot chocolate, with the non-dairy small costing £5.05. For regular-size cups, the cost rises to £4.90 for dairy and £5.35 for the plant-based version. The drink costs an additional 10p on Uber Eats and Deliveroo for dairy or plant-based variants of the drink at any cup size.

If you are strapped for cash, fear not, as you can make the drink at home using a handful of ingredients at a fraction of the price.. Surprisingly, it is more cost effective to make a dairy free version, despite costing more than the regular one in Costa.

So, if you have a hob, a saucepan and a wooden spoon, here’s how to make the drink including a breakdown of the cost of ingredients.

What ingredients are needed to make the Toblerone hot chocolate?

To indulge in your very own cut-price Costa, you will need just five ingredients. These are as follows:

one tablespoon of hot chocolate powder (9p)

240 ml milk (37p)

one tablespoon of honey (3p)

30g Toblerone (28p)

one tablespoon of cream (28p) - Cream is optional, and is used as a topping.

Costa’s new Latte and Hot Chocolate flavours are served with a Toblerone tiny bar

How to make the Toblerone hot chocolate

The steps to perfect this drink are not too complex, and do not take long either. Firstly, Measure out all the ingredients (except the cream) into a medium saucepan. Then, Heat at medium-high heat until it starts to come to a boil. The Toblerone chocolate should be completely melted, although there will still be some bits of the signature Toblerone white nougat visible.