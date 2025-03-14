How to improve sleep quality while living in a rented home

World Sleep Day today has prompted housing experts to share practical advice to improve sleep quality for renters

A good night’s kip is essential for health and wellbeing, yet many renters often face challenges when it comes to creating the perfect environment for sleep.

Light pollution, external noise and limited options for personalising a space are some of the many factors that can affect the quality of rest.

To mark World Sleep Day today, experts at Grainger plc, the UK’s largest listed residential landlord, are sharing simple yet effective ways to turn a rented apartment into a sleep sanctuary.

Ruth Friend, Senior Residents Services Manager at Grainger’s The Pin Yard and Headline developments, in Leeds, shares practical advice on how to improve sleep quality in a rental property:

1. Optimise your bedroom layoutThe way you arrange your furniture can make a big difference to sleep quality. If possible, position your bed away from windows and external walls to minimise noise and light disturbances. Consider blackout curtains or blinds to block out streetlights and early morning sunshine, helping to regulate your sleep cycle.

2. Minimise noise disruptions

Living in a rental property means you may not have complete control over external noise but there are ways to manage it.

Soft furnishings like rugs, cushions and thick curtains can help absorb sound, while a white noise machine or fan can create a consistent background hum to mask sudden disruptions.

3. Keep your sleep space cool and comfortable

Temperature plays a crucial role in sleep quality. The ideal sleeping temperature is between 16-18°C so ensuring a room is well-ventilated can help. If adjusting the thermostat isn’t an option, use breathable cotton bedding and lightweight duvets to stay comfortable throughout the night.

4. Create a calming bedtime routine

A consistent pre-sleep routine signals to your body that it’s time to wind down. Dimming the lights, reducing screen time and engaging in relaxing activities like reading or meditation can help you switch off more easily. Smart lighting with warm-toned bulbs can also mimic natural sunset light, promoting better sleep.

5. Invest in quality bedding

Even if you can’t change your mattress in a rental, a good-quality mattress topper can provide additional comfort and support. Pair this with breathable, high-thread count sheets and supportive pillows to improve your sleep environment.

6. Limit evening distractions

Living in a shared building can sometimes mean dealing with noise from neighbours or communal areas. Noise-cancelling headphones, earplugs or even a simple ‘Do Not Disturb’ sign can help reduce interruptions.

7. Incorporate soothing scents

Aromatherapy can be a simple yet effective way to create a relaxing sleep environment. Lavender, chamomile and sandalwood essential oils are known for their calming properties. Using a diffuser or pillow spray can help you drift off more easily.

Ruth said: “A good night’s sleep is vital for both physical and mental wellbeing, but renters can sometimes feel restricted when it comes to optimising their living space.

“At Grainger, we’re committed to providing high-quality rental homes that support modern lifestyles. By making simple changes, residents can create a more restful environment and enjoy the benefits of better sleep.”

For more information, visit www.graingerplc.co.uk.