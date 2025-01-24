How to celebrate Australia Day in Sheffield in true Aussie fashion
For those looking to celebrate in the UK where better to go than the Australian inspired UK fan favourite Walkabout.
Whilst the sun, sea and adventure of the Aussie life may feel like half the world away, a night out or bottomless brunch experience at this iconic MiXR venue could be exactly the thing to brighten your January.
Whether its celebrating with some Aussie inspired cuisine, or by trying some Aussie themed cocktails such as Blue Aussie Breeze, Tasmanian Iced Tea and Sydney Sunset, Walkabout is the best place to get your mates together to celebrate.
This Australia Day, visitors can also enjoy the ultimate bottomless brunch with an Aussie twist. Offering you 90 minutes of bottomless fun this deal will give you access to mouth-watering dishes like juicy burgers, a whopping 1kg of chicken wings or our legendary chicken parmi! All of which can be enjoyed with bottomless beer, cocktails, mocktails and spirits.
To make things even better Walkabout, is currently offering a special deal, until the 31st January where they will be offering £5 off your bottomless brunch.
How to find Walkabout Sheffield:
Walkabout Sheffield, Carver Street, Sheffield, S1 4FS
How to Book
Reserve your place at any Walkabout venue by using the MiXR app.
What is MiXR
The MiXR app gives users access to exclusive offers, deals, VIP tables, and exciting events across MiXR venues in cities throughout the UK, along with in-app missions to explore and enjoy.