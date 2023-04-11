News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago Stranger Things actress gets engaged as news revealed on Instagram
1 hour ago S Club stars pay heartbreaking tributes to Paul Cattermole
1 hour ago SZA announces UK tour dates with RAYE
2 hours ago Love Island summer start date revealed - and there’s not long to wait
2 hours ago Marvel releases teaser trailer for upcoming film The Marvels
3 hours ago Barclays confirm closure of 15 more bank branches across the UK

House of the Dragon season 2: production begins on new HBO series

Production has begun on the second series of House of the Dragon.

Charlotte Hawes
By Charlotte Hawes
Published 11th Apr 2023, 17:17 BST

It’s good news for House of the Dragon fans as production has commenced on the second season of Sky’s exclusive drama series. Based on George R.R. Martin’s “Fire & Blood,” the series, set 200 years before the events of “Game of Thrones,” tells the story of House Targaryen.

Production has kickstarted at Leavesden Studios in Watford and the series has also teased a first image for dedicated fans from the set. The image features the iron throne with crew members visible in the background.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
A first look image has been revealed for season two of House of the DragonA first look image has been revealed for season two of House of the Dragon
A first look image has been revealed for season two of House of the Dragon
Most Popular

    Ryan Condal, House of the Dragon executive producer, said: “House of the Dragon has returned. We are thrilled to be shooting again with members of our original family as well as new talents on both sides of the camera. All your favourite characters will soon be conspiring at the council tables, marching with their armies, and riding their dragons into battle. We can’t wait to share what we have in store.”

    The cast of season two has also been revealed for the new series. The cast list includes Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Emma D’Arcy, Eve Best, Steve Toussaint, Fabien Frankel, Ewan Mitchell, Tom Glynn-Carney, Sonoya Mizuno, and Rhys Ifans.

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    Additional returning cast includes Harry Collett, Bethany Antonia, Phoebe Campbell, Phia Saban, Jefferson Hall, and Matthew Needham.

    Is there a release date for House of the Dragon season 2?

    Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith) and Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D'Arcy) in House of the Dragon, HBODaemon Targaryen (Matt Smith) and Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D'Arcy) in House of the Dragon, HBO
    Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith) and Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D'Arcy) in House of the Dragon, HBO
    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    A release date is yet to be announced for House of the Dragon season two. As the show has entered the first stages of production, it is likely the show will air in 2024.

    This article will be updated when the release date is announced.

    HBOSky