Home Bargains has issued an urgent recall of a product which could be “potentially lethal”.

Home Bargains is recalling a protein powder found to contain “potentially lethal” levels of caffeine. The recall affects 1.5 kg bags of Sci-Mx Nutrition Ultra Muscle Strawberry Flavour with a best before date of March 2025.

Tests on the product found a single serving contained 5g of caffeine, according to a Food Standards Agency (FSA) consumer warning. Consumers following advice on the packaging would have two servings a day, amounting to 10g of caffeine – a potentially lethal dose for most people. Even doses as low as 3g can be lethal for those sensitive to caffeine, according to the warning.

FSA head of incidents Tina Potter, said: “If you have purchased this product, do not take the risk of consuming it. High levels of caffeine can cause anxiety, sleeplessness, agitation, palpitations, diarrhoea and restlessness, and individuals with a mental health condition can experience worsened psychosis.

“In this case, the exceptionally high levels of caffeine could mean the consequences are even more severe and perhaps even fatal.”

A Home Bargains spokeswoman said: “On Wednesday 5 July Home Bargains were made aware, by the manufacturer, that it had been identified that some batches of their Sci-mx Ultra Muscle Strawberry Flavour 1.5kg, contain excessive caffeine levels, posing a food safety risk.

“As a precautionary measure, Home Bargains took immediate action by removing all of the strawberry flavoured product from sale and implementing preventive measures across its tills to ensure their withdrawal. This action was followed by product recall posters being displayed in all stores. Further investigations continue to be carried out by the branded supplier Sci-mx.”

