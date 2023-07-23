A mother has paid a touching tribute after her son died of a brain-eating amoeba in the United States

A two-old-boy has died from a brain-eating amoeba in Nevada, United States. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says that only four out of 157 people in the United States have survived infection from 1962 to 2022.

According to his mother, Briana, Woodrow Bundy fought for seven days before succumbing to the illness. She labelled him as her ‘hero’ and the ‘goodest baby boy on earth’ in a touching Facebook tribute.

On Facebook, she said: "He is my hero and I will forever be grateful to God for giving me the goodest baby boy on earth, and I am grateful to know I will have that boy in heaven someday.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) “Naegleria fowleri is an ameba (single-celled living organism) that lives in soil and warm fresh water, such as lakes, rivers, and hot springs.

“It is commonly called the “brain-eating ameba” because it can cause a brain infection when water containing the ameba goes up the nose. Only about three people in the United States get infected each year, but these infections are usually fatal.”