News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago Cricketers see off Dover ferry port queues with impromptu match
3 minutes ago Tatty Harry Potter book with no spine sells at auction for £20,000
5 minutes ago New edition of Gone With The Wind hit with trigger warning
1 hour ago Plans for Paul O’Grady’s funeral as TV star’s dying wish revealed
2 hours ago Coco, Europe’s oldest chimp, turns 58
3 hours ago Olivier Awards 2023: Full list of winners

Harvester Easter menu 2023: customers can enjoy a three-course dine-in set menu this weekend

Here’s Harvester’s full 2023 Easter set three-course menu.

Amber Peake
By Amber Peake
Published 3rd Apr 2023, 15:20 BST

Easter weekend is almost here, and Harvester has released its 2023 set menu. As part of the restaurant chain’s Easter menu, dinners can have their pick of a three-course meal.

If you don’t fancy cooking this weekend, you can always opt to dine in with your family this weekend at Harvester. As part of the pub chain’s Easter menu, customers can pick their favourite starter, main and dessert.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The set menu includes a choice of seven starters, 13 main dishes, as well as five desserts. Whether you’re looking to have a rotisserie chicken or a burger, the restaurant’s Easter menu caters for both.

Most Popular

    The chain has over 150 restaurants dotted around the country. Those wanting to find the nearest spot can use the restaurant locator on the Harvester website.

    We break down Harvester’s 2023 set Easter menu and what customers can get at the restaurant chain over the weekend.

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    Harvester’s 2023 Easter set menu

    The restaurant chain’s Easter menu sees customers able to enjoy a three-course meal for just £21.99. As part of the deal, dinners can tailor their meal to their liking by choosing from a set list of starters, mains and desserts.

    Starter plates

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad
    • Halloumi Fries
    • Chicken Breast Goujons
    • Spicy Crackerjack Prawns
    • Breaded Mushrooms
    • Nachos
    • Vegan Nachos
    • Tomato & Basil Soup

    Main dishes

    • BBQ Chicken Stack
    • The Dirty Bird Burger
    • The Dirty Burger
    • Full Rack Of Ribs
    • 100z Sirloin
    • Cod & Chips
    • Signature Half Rotisserie Chicken
    • Herb-Battered Halloumi & Chips
    • Chargrilled Chicken Skewer
    • Grilled Halloumi Skewer
    • Chilli Non-Carne
    • The Beyond Dirty Burger
    • The Surfin’ Bird
    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    Deserts

    • Chocolate Fudge Cake
    • Treacle Sponge 
    • Belgian Chocolate Brownie
    • Apple & Blackberry Crumble
    • Rocky Horror Sundae
    Restaurant