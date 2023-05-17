News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Imola F1 Grand Prix cancelled due to major flooding in Italian region
Police issue full statement after Harry & Meghan ‘paparazzi car chase’
Purplebricks sold for just £1, leaving 750 jobs at risk in UK
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle involved in car chase with paparazzi
Comedian Andy Smart has died aged 63
Stalker arrested near Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s home
Breaking

Meghan and Harry: New York Police issue full statement on ‘near catastrophic’ paparazzi car chase 

New York Police Department has issued a statement after it was claimed Harry and Meghan Markle were involved in a car chase after an awards ceremony on Tuesday

Will Millar
By Will Millar
Published 17th May 2023, 18:13 BST
Updated 17th May 2023, 18:50 BST

New York Police Department has responded to reports that Meghan and Harry were ‘chased by photographers’ last night (May 16). In a statement, a spokesperson for NYPD addressed the events.

The NYPD spokesperson said: “On Wednesday evening, May 16, the NYPD assisted the private security team protecting the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“There were numerous photographers that made their transport challenging. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrived at their destination and there were no reported collisions, summonses, injuries, or arrests in regard.’’

Most Popular

    Harry’s spokesperson described the chase as ‘relentless’ and ‘near catastrophic’, meanwhile two New York police officials have played down the severity of the incident, stating it was a “bit of a chaotic scene”, Sky News reports.

    The incident occurred in New York after the Duke and Duchess attended an awards ceremony on Tuesday (May 16). The award ceremony was the first public event Meghan and Prince Harry had attended since King Charles III’s coronation.

    In 1997, Prince Harry’s mother, Diana Princess of Wales, died after a car chase with paparazzi in Paris.

    Related topics:MeghanDuchessSussexRoyals