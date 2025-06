Half of Northern pet parents want to connect with their dog’s family this Christmas

The festive period is a time to reconnect with loved ones, but for half (49%) of pet owners in Northern England, it’s also a time they long to connect with their dog’s family to enjoy the celebrations further.

Almost half (44%) of Northern pet parents would travel to see new furry relatives compared to 35% of pet parents in the South West, 36% in the West Midlands, 46% in Eastern England, and 61% in London. For those living in the North, 21% would be happy with a virtual meet-up instead.

The new survey by pet DNA company Wisdom Panel™ has revealed that one third (32%) of Northern pet owners regularly catch up with their dog’s furry relatives, with over half (54%) keeping in touch with siblings and 37% with their dog’s mother.

Over a third (34%) believe it makes their dog happy, 29% say it’s about making new memories, and for a fifth (17%), it’s about celebrating special occasions such as birthdays and festive holidays.

River & Chutney's Reunion

What’s more, connecting with their dog’s family members has also helped owners gain a better understanding of their dog’s breed (17%), behaviour (11%), and potential health conditions (14%).

Rochelle Green reconnected her rescue dog, River, with his brother when he was nine months old through a DNA test with Wisdom Panel.

“We adopted River from Dogs Trust when he was around six months old. He was found with his three brothers, all thought to be strays. It was assumed the litter were spaniel crosses, but as River grew (quite a lot bigger than anticipated!), we were keen to know what he was. Knowing he had three siblings, we hoped we could also find them through DNA testing.

Through this, we were able to connect with River’s brother, Chutney, and his owner. We met face to face and River and Chutney hit it off right away. They were playful and energetic, and it really felt like they knew each other. River’s always been more people-focused, so it was lovely to see this playful side of him.

Wisdom Panel

We keep in touch regularly, sharing photos, and are hoping to meet up again soon as we’ve since matched with one of River’s other siblings, Chilli, and it would be great to have them all together again.”

Over 4.5 million dogs have been tested with Wisdom Panel™ pet DNA testing kits. Every dog tested has a 99.8% chance of matching with a relative, with a 50% likelihood of being matched with a close relative, such as a brother, parent, or grandparent.

While 58% of pet owners are not aware of DNA testing, it’s a great way to gain a deeper understanding of your pet, finding out about their breeds, health, traits, and relatives, to help you tailor your care.

The Wisdom Panel™ Premium Kit, RRP £139.99, screens for 365+ breeds, 260+ genetic health conditions, 50+ physical traits, and 15 behavioural predispositions, as well as identifying relatives, with results delivered in as little as 2-3 weeks.

For more information about the Wisdom Panel™ range for dogs and cats, visit www.wisdompanel.com.