High street bakery Greggs is the latest store to be hit by IT issues, with the chain forced to close some branches.

The popular baked good chain had kept the doors closed on some shops after the outages appeared to impact computer services in store. Customers have found either their local store completely closed or only able to conduct cash-only purchases.

A statement from Greggs said: "We are currently experiencing issues accepting payments in our shops. We are working to resolve this as soon as possible."

Customers were left disappointed by the closure. One took to X (formerly Twitter) to say: "Greggs trending because they have an IT/payments issue is the most British thing ever. The nation will starve if it doesn't get its fill of steak bakes by lunchtime. COBRA meeting convened to manage response!"