Glastonbury Festival dates for 2024 have been confirmed after organisers said this year was "definitely the best one yet!" Huge names including Elton John, Lana Del Rey and Arctic Monkeys were at the forefront of the action as fans enjoyed almost a week of live music at Worthy Farm.

Glastonbury organisers have said “record numbers” tuned in to watch the music from their home. But if you’re eager to get a piece of the action in person next year you can now mark off the dates in your diary.

Glastonbury Festival sent out an email to inform fans of the dates for 2024. The email reads: “As lots of you have been asking, we’re happy to confirm that next year’s Glastonbury will take place from Wednesday, June 26th to Sunday, June 30th 2024.”

Glastonbury 2024 dates

The festival will take place from Wednesday, June 26 to Sunday, June 30 2024.

Glastonbury 2024 - how to get tickets

Ticket information has not yet been released but they usually go on sale a few months after the previous festival takes place, so around October or November 2023.

Coach packages usually go on sale first, with general admission tickets becoming available a few days later. However, to get tickets you need to be signed up first via the Glastonbury website.

How to register for Glastonbury 2024 tickets

To buy a ticket, you need to be registered. Before tickets go on sale, there will be a cut off date (usually around the end of October) which means you’ll no longer be able to get your hands on tickets in the main sales if you’re not signed up.

When you register, you’ll need to provide basic details and a passport-style photo.

How much will tickets cost?