News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
12 hours ago Dominic Raab bullying report: 5 key findings as deputy PM quits
5 hours ago Health Secretary ‘plans to pursue legal action’ over RCN strike
6 hours ago Airbnb’s quirkiest rentals you can stay in this summer
7 hours ago How to get tickets for Capital’s Summertime Ball 2023
9 hours ago Ndiaye’s cryptic United future answer as he makes Man City vow
11 hours ago Oliver Dowden and Alex Chalk take key roles after Raab’s resignation

Freya Ridings announces ‘Blood Orange’ UK tour: how to buy tickets

Freya Ridings is embarking on her first headline tour in four years

Will Millar
By Will Millar
Published 20th Apr 2023, 14:17 BST

Freya Ridings has announced a UK & Ireland headline tour. The BRIT award nominated singer-songwriter will go on the road in September before headlining London’s Eventim Apollo in October.

As the release of her much-anticipated new album ‘Blood Orange’ approaches, Ridings has announced she’s embarking on her first headline tour in four years. Confirmation of the tour follows the big news that Freya will perform at King Charles’ coronation concert at Windsor Castle.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Freya’s majestic vocal ability has earnt her a gold-certified debut album alongside a BRIT award nomination for Female Solo Artist in 2020.

Most Popular

    How to get tickets for Freya Ridings’ ‘Blood Orange’ UK tour 

    General on sale tickets for Freya Ridings’ ‘Blood Orange’ tour are available to purchase via the Ticketmaster website from 9am on April 21.

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    Freya Ridings full UK & Ireland tour dates

    September

    17 - Belfast, Ulster Hall

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    18 - Dublin, 3Olympia

    21 - Limerick, Big Top

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    October

    1 - Newcastle, NX

    3 - Glasgow, O2 Academy

    4 - Manchester, Albert Hall

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    5 - Leeds, O2 Academy

    7 - Norwich, UEA

    8 - Nottingham, Rock City

    10 - Birmingham, O2 Institute

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    12 - Cardiff, Great Hall

    13 - London, Eventim Apollo

    This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

    Related topics:TicketsIrelandLondonKing Charles