Three children suffered life-threatening injuries in a knife attack in south-east France this morning. The youngsters in life-threatening condition are all about three years of age.

Police also confirmed eight children and one adult have been injured in total. The incident took place in the French town of Annecy, close to the Swiss border.

Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said a suspect had been arrested "thanks to the swift intervention of police.” He tweeted: “Several people including children were injured by an individual armed with a knife in a square in Annecy. The individual was arrested thanks to the very rapid intervention of the police.”

