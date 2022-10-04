Joe Thomas and his former Inbetweeners co-star Hannah Tointon have welcomed their first child together.

The pair met on the set of the E4 show The Inbetweeners, which ran from 2008 to 2010 and have since got engaged.

On the show, they portrayed the role of level headed Simon and the fiery Tara, and their characters enjoyed a brief romance.

But, outside of the show they’re going much stronger and have been together for around a decade, and have now started a family.

Most Popular

Hannah’s sister, fellow actress Kara Tointon announced the news on the Mum’s the Word podcast with Ashley James.

The former Eastenders star said: “My sister’s just had her first. What’s funny is that on Joe’s side there’s only boys, even during the scan they accidentally said ‘he’ at one point, so they’d gone along thinking it’s a boy.

“Everyone playing the shaping game etc said she’s having a boy, so when they finally had a girl, it was really brilliant, but it knocked them for six.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“So they hadn’t even decided on a girls’ name. They left it as a surprise.”

Joe enjoyed a great run as the lovable Simon Cooper on The Inbetweeners, giving us many iconic moments on their four-season run such as the red door, Thorpe Park and the scene where he and his friends drove in the middle of a funeral procession.

Since the Inbetweeners ended he has appeared on Channel 4 show Taskmaster, hosted by Greg Davies who played Joe’s character’s head teacher, Mr Gilbert.